An inmate at the United States Penitentiary Terre Haute was unresponsive about 7 p.m. Thursday and later pronounced dead, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Daniel Pye, 39, was transported to a Terre Haute hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Pye was sentenced in the Southern District of Florida to a 480-month sentence for traveling in foreign commerce with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under the age of 18. Pye had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since April 23, 2018.
USP Terre Haute is a high security facility that currently houses 1,190 male offenders in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.
