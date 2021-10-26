FDA advisers back Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. Kid-size doses of Pfizerâs COVID-19 vaccine may be getting closer as government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2021 began deliberating whether thereâs enough evidence that the shots are safe and effective for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP)