The FBI is warning people to watch out for scams associated with federal government's stimulus checks.
The FBI in Indianapolis says phone calls, texts or emails asking for personal or financial information in order to get the federal payment ($1,200 for individuals) are not legitimate.
It is advising citizens not give out personal identifying information such as Social Security number or bank account numbers to anyone soliciting such information via phone, text or email.
"With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people’s fears and we want to help people avoid falling victim to these scams. Do your research before clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus, or sites to donate to a charity related to the virus," said Douglas Kasper, supervisory special agent in the FBI's Indianapolis office.
“While the stimulus checks from the federal government have been approved, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you the money," Kasper said.
"Don’t click on links in emails from senders you don’t know; and never give your personal or financial information in response to an email, text or call," Kasper aid.
For more more information about COVID-19 fraud -- such as what to look for, where to report it, etc. -- the FBI has set up a new website at www.fbi.gov/coronavirus
Fraud can be reported at the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, which is available at www.ic3.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.