Recent Vigo County law enforcement deaths

Since 1980

• Detective Sgt. James Utz, 40, died Sept. 15, 1981, when his police motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at Third and Mulberry streets. He had served THPD 14 years.

• Detective Harold Rogers, 46, died June 16, 1984, when he was shot during a disturbance at the Wagon Wheel Night Club at Third and Walnut streets. Rogers had served THPD 21 years.

• Sgt. Walter Kevin Artz, died July 1, 1987, when he was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance. He served the Vigo sheriff's department 11 years.

• Correctional Officer Aaron Schoffstall died Nov. 18, 2000, when he fell over a rail of the Wabash River Bridge on Indiana 63 while investigating an accident scene. He served VCSD four years.

• Deputy Enrico Garcia died Sept. 23, 2007, when he suffered a fatal heart attack during a tactical training exercise. He was with VCSD five years.

• K9 Officer Brent Long, 34, died July 11, 2011, when he was shot by a suspect as officers attempted to serve a felony warrant. Long had served THPD six years.

• Officer Robert “Rob” Pitts, 45, died May 4, 2018, when he was shot while conducting a homicide investigation with other officers as they attempted to apprehend a suspect. He served THPD 16 years.