The FBI has executed a search warrant at the Vincennes Police Department, and the city's chief of police has been placed on leave.
Chris Bavender, spokeswoman for the FBI field office in Indianapolis, confirmed a federal warrant had been executed, while the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana has declined comment.
The city has not commented beyond a written statement, which read:
"On July 31st, FBI agents served a search warrant on the Vincennes Police Department. While this investigation continues and until it concludes, Chief Dusty Luking has been put on paid administrative leave.
"To ensure the overall operations of the department and continued service and safety to the public, Assistant Chief Terry Johnson will be handling daily operations of the Vincennes Police Department."
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
