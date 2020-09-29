The FBI is seeking information on the location of Anthony Martinez, who escaped from the Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Corrections Center today (Sept. 29).
Martinez, 30, is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, possibly a crew cut.
Martinez is wanted on both state and federal warrants. The federal warrants include armed bank robberies in Indiana. He has extensive connections to Southern Indiana.
The FBI says he is to be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his location is asked to please call FBI's Louisville office at 502-263-6000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.