Today marks six months since the Jan. 6th U.S. Capitol riot and the FBI’s Washington Field Office has issued 11 new videos of assaults on federal officers that day.
The FBI is requesting the public’s help to identify the suspects. Suspects in previously released videos have been arrested because of valuable assistance from the public.
Hoosier Jon Schaffer was the first defendant to enter a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riot.
Bloomfield resident Anna Morgan Lloyd recently became the first of the more than 500 current defendants to be sentenced in connection to the riot. She received a sentenced of 36 months supervised probation.
The eleven new videos depict suspects seen forcefully attacking law enforcement officers.
Of the 500 current defendants, more than 100 were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers. However, the FBI said some of the most violent offenders have yet to be identified, including the eleven individuals seen assaulting officers in the video footage released today.
“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.
“Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice. To date, the FBI has arrested more than 500 individuals for criminal activity on January 6th. The public has provided tremendous assistance to this investigation, and we are asking for additional help to identify other individuals for their role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”
Anyone with information on the individuals depicted in the videos or the photo gallery should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference the AFO number when calling or submitting information online.
To view photos of additional individuals the FBI is seeking to identify, visit fbi.gov/capitolviolence.
Suspects in previously released videos have been arrested because of valuable assistance from the public. They are Reed Christensen (AFO #191), Jonathan Munafo (AFO #170), Nicholas Brockhoff (AFO #255), and Geoffrey Sills (AFO #153).
More information on those arrested and charged is available at the Department of Justice’s Capitol Breach Cases site.
Follow the FBI’s Washington Field Office on Twitter at @FBIWFO for updates.
