FBI agents arrested Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning at his home.
"I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody," FBI spokesperson Christine Bavender told a Muncie newspaper, The Star Press.
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler is to hold a news conference this afternoon to announce charges.
The FBI has been investigating allegations of corruption in the Tyler administration since allegations in early 2016 against Muncie's building commissioner at the time, Craig Nichols.
Nichols pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud and money laundering. He was sentenced to two years in federal prison.
This story will be updated.
