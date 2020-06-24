UPDATE: Names have been released in a fatal crash that occurred about 6:15 a.m. today on the city’s south side.

City police said William Egnor and Eric Bennett died in the crash of a car into a house at the corner of 9 1/2 Street and Helen Avenue.

The crash remains under investigation by the THPD Crash Reconstruction Team.

Original post: 8:40 a.m. June 24, 2020

One person has died in an early morning crash of a car into a house at 9 1/2 Street and Helen Avenue.

City police remain at the scene, and a coroner van is responding.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as streets around the scene have been blocked.

No other information is being released by police at this time.

Residents of the small one-story house have been asked to stay out of the structure until a building inspector can examine the house. It is possible the house will be condemned until repairs can be made.

Evidence at the scene shows the Volkswagen was westbound on Helen Avenue when it went off the south side of the road and struck the back corner of the house. The car came to rest on its roof.