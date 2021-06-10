A Texas man died early today in a crash on Interstate 70 involving three semis in Morgan County.
The crash closed eastbound I-70 at the 52-mile marker for several hours.
Indiana State Police report Alfred Hill Jr., 37, of Houston, Texas, was outside his disabled 2001 Mack semi placing emergency triangles about 12:05 a.m. The Mack was partially in the driving lane of I-70 with no lighting, police said.
An eastbound 1996 Freightliner semi driven by a Nebraska man approached the disabled semi, and that driver saw the truck at the last second. That driver tried to move into the passing lane to avoid a collision, police said. However, a 2001 Volvo semi driven by a Georgia man was in the passing lane.
The Freightliner and Volvo collided, sending both rigs to the south side of I-70 where they struck Hill and his disabled Mack semi. All three semis came to rest in a ditch.
Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. The Nebraska truck driver was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries. The Georgia truck driver sustained no injuries in the collision.
Drugs and alcohol are not a contributing factor of the accident, police said.
