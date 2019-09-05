Farrington Grove Elementary was on a brief lockout this morning because of police activity in the area. The lockout has since been lifted, said Bill Riley, school district director of communications.
At about 11:30 a.m., Terre Haute police were dispatched "to an armed subject looking at Farrington Grove School. Upon arrival, it was found that a man was 'open carrying' his firearm, in his yard, a block away," according to Ryan Adamson, Terre Haute police public information officer.
During the call, Farrington Grove went on a brief lockout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.