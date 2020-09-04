A Farmersburg woman faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated while a 6-year-old passenger was in the vehicle.
Indiana State Police stopped Carleena Miller, 30, of Farmersburg, for unsafe lane movement near Wolfe Street and Wolfenberger Streets at 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a state police news release.
During a consent search of Miller and the vehicle, police found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine, including a small bag of methamphetamine in her mouth.
Miller refused to submit to a certified chemical test and a search warrant was obtained, according to police. A certified test was conducted and showed that Miller tested positive for several controlled substances.
She was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
A 6-year-old child was with Miller in the vehicle. The Sullivan County Department of Child Services was contacted and the child was released to family members.
Miller was arrested and faces the following charges:
•Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, class 6 felony.
•Obstruction of justice, class 6 felony.
•Possession of methamphetamine, class 6 felony.
•Operating a vehicle while intoxicated [Prior], class 6 felony.
•Possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
