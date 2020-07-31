A Farmersburg couple has been arrested in a child neglect investigation in Sullivan County.
Nancy I. Sperling, 25, and Austin L. Barnard, 26, were arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent by endangerment, a Level 6 felony.
According to Indiana State Police, a Sullivan County child services worker notified ISP on May 17 about an 8-month-old infant with signs of abuse and neglect. ISP Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn of the Putnamville post investigated, reporting Sperling and Barnard had allegedly neglected the child and placed the child in dangerous situations.
Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Smith-Mischler issued an arrest warrant Sperling and Barnard on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.