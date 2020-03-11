The Big Ten Conference has announced that fans will not be able to attend the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse starting with Thursday’s session in the wake of concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The Big Ten released the following statement on Wednesday evening:
“The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis."
The Big Ten released this statement at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday changing their policy on allowing fans in the facility. The first game of the tournament, Minnesota-Northwestern, had already started with fans already inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Indiana-Nebraska game will also be played before fans later Wednesday night.
The Big Ten will have four days of tournament play without fans in attendance.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta released the following statement.
"The decisions that are being made to limit attendance at Big Ten Conference events and NCAA championship events are the result of information provided by national health experts. The Big Ten Conference and its league presidents are in full support of these decisions," Barta said.
"There are a lot of unknowns at this time in regard to tickets, travel, and the affect these decisions will have on a large number of fans. We will be communicating information to those impacted by these decisions as we receive additional details," Barta continued.
"The health and wellness of our coaches, staff, and student-athletes, as well as our fans, is paramount, and will be at the core of all decisions moving forward," Barta concluded.
As the Big Ten statement indicates, the ban on fans extends to the Big Ten’s spring sports programs as well.
The participants in the Northwestern-Minnesota game were alerted to the fan ban after their game concluded in a 74-57 Golden Gophers win.
"Certainly, with no fans, it will be a different atmosphere, kind of like a closed scrimmage but obviously more on the line. We'll be coming out and competing just like there's fans out there and trying to get the "W" tomorrow," Minnesota's Payton Willis said.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins had his team eliminated, but he XXXX.
"I think the players that are here, the coaches that are here, even though the fans won't be -- there won't be any lack of intensity or want to," Collins said. "This Big Ten season has been such a fight for all these teams, that I'd be shocked if you saw in the dip in the level of play.
"I think everybody is just curious and concerned to get more information to figure out what's going to be best so we can stop this thing and not let it become worse," Collins added.
This story will be updated as news warrants.
CNHI Sports Indiana's Kevin Brockway contributed to this story.
