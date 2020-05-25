Marlaina Lambert knelt before her grandfather's headstone at Highland Lawn Cemetery and gently placed some red, white and blue decorations to honor him on Memorial Day.
Softly, she spoke to him, and told him, "Your body may be in a grave ... but your soul is in heaven with Jesus — like you always dreamed of."
James E Lee, who served in the U.S. Army in World War II, was born May 25, 1921 and died May 18, 2002. Monday would have been his 99th birthday. "My grandfather was a good man. He was very unique in many ways," she said.
As a little girl, she would sit on his lap, and together, they would eat crackers, cheese and cut up tomatoes. "He loved his soap operas, and he always wore the same white tee shirt," she remembered.
A Brazil resident, Lambert spent a few moments at his gravesite Monday because "he was the best grandpa ... and this is my way of honoring him."
While there, she had a video call with her mom — James' daughter — Rebecca Lee. "He was a very, very giving man. If he thought he could help anybody, he would be there," Lee said. "I was proud to call him dad."
While many Wabash Valley Memorial Day services were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, that didn't stop individuals from visiting Highland Lawn Cemetery to pay tribute to their loved ones.
Nearby, Renee Liffick used dishwashing liquid and paper towels to clean the headstone of her dad, Russell VanVactor, who served in the Army during World War II; she used a pocketknife to carefully clean the moss in the engraved letters of his name. "I usually bring a brush, but I left it at home," she said.
Her dad served in the military from 1942 to 1948.
Her father had suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, although back then, they didn't call it that. "They called it battle shock. He had horrible nightmares," she said. He had served in France and Germany and witnessed much loss of life.
Yet, "He would have done it all over again," she said. He fought for "freedom and the United States of America."
Russell VanVactor died in January 1981 at age 66. "He was a very good father," said Liffick, who has several family members who have served in the military.
Also at Highland Lawn was Terry Herrington, who searched for two headstones on behalf of a friend; he then planned to drive back into town to bring his friend to the cemetery. "This is holy ground," said Herrington, whose father served in Patton's Third Army.
"It's an honor to be amongst those who have given so much for us," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.