The late Army Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry of Terre Haute has returned to the United States.
Curry, 23, died May 4 in a non-combat incident while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Erbil, Iraq, according to the Department of Defense. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, Fort Wainwright, Alaska.
The death is under investigation, although a coronavirus-related illness is not suspected, the Defense Department has said.
Sgt. Curry came home to the U.S. on Sunday at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, according to the military.
He joined Charlie Company in April 2019.
His commanding officer, Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, has said Sgt. Curry will be greatly missed.
"His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the company's transition while in theater,” Howell said. "Sgt. Curry's incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality, and often provided respite for others during times of stress.
"His honesty, lightheartedness and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own."
Curry was a 2014 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School, the son of Michael and Aimee Curry.
