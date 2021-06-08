A new order on wearing face coverings in the Vigo County Courthouse has been issued today by the trial court judges.
The order allows anyone who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and occupy public spaces of the courthouse without wearing a face mask.
An unvaccinated person who tries to enter the courthouse without a face mask will be offered a free disposable mask at the security checkpoint. If the person declines to accept and wear a mask, entry to the courthouse will be denied.
Each judge will have rules and requirements for their individual courtrooms and office spaces.
A copy of the rules ordered today are attached.
