The West Central Indiana Economic Development District has expanded its services to assist those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization has also made some adjustments to existing programs in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.
“With the onset of the coronavirus in our region, we quickly saw some needs that we could fill in West Central Indiana,” Ryan Keller, West Central's executive director said in a news release. “Our most vulnerable populations need support ... and our aging services and programs are well-equipped to provide additional support during this time.”
Meal sites have transitioned to a grab-and-go system during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program supplies any person 60 and over (plus a spouse of any age) with five frozen meals.
Donations of $1.25 per meal are appreciated but not mandatory. If not already registered for a congregate meal site, those interested should call and sign up to be served.
To sign up, call the meal provider, Midland Meals, directly at 765-477-7189. Midland will help callers find the right meal pick-up site based upon location. Qualifying individuals will be able to pick up meals the following week at their designated location.
Those unable to leave their homes during COVID-19 can call West Central’s Division of Aging at 812-917-3145 for a short, home-delivered meal consultation. Qualifying individuals will have five frozen meals sent to their home via FEDEX during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, at-risk individuals 60 and over and disabled persons of any age who want to limit exposure qualify for grocery and medication delivery. West Central is offering donation-based grocery and medication pick up in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo Counties. Call 812-232-2675 or toll free at 800-489-1561, ext. 248.
Other services that West Central provides year-round remain available. Those include:
- Rural transportation for individuals of any age is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for $2 per trip in Vigo County.
- Donation-based transportation for disabled persons or individuals 60 and over is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Parke, Vermillion and Vigo Counties. Call 812-232-2675 or toll free at 800-489-1561, ext. 248.
- West Central’s Covering Kids & Families program helps clients navigate coverage options including Medicaid, the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Marketplace. Call 888-975-4253 for more information.
For more information, visit westcentralin.com or follow @westcentralin on Facebook.
