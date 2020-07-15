Execution waits as legal fight drags into night

Federal officials at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute remained ready late Wednesday to execute Wesley Ira Purkey while legal questions played out before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Purkey, convicted of a gruesome 1998 kidnapping and killing, was scheduled for death by lethal injection at 7 p.m., but still in front of the high court was the question of his mental competence — whether he could understand why government wished to execute him and whether the United States should kill a man with a lack of such understanding.

The Supreme Court earlier Wednesday vacated a stay from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, but other actions remained in place late Wednesday, one of those being an injunction only just Wednesday affirmed by the federal appellate court in Washington.

Purkeys attorneys point to expert evaluations that say their client's advanced Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, schizophrenia and brain damage leave him with no rational understanding of why the government plans to kill him. His lawyers also are accusing the government of suppressing information it had on brain abnormalities found in Purkey that are consistent with dementia.

If Purkey is executed Wednesday or today he will be the second prisoner put to death this week. The government executed Daniel Lewis Lee, a convicted multiple murderer, Tuesday. This week's executions come after 17 years of the U.S. government not carrying out death sentences.

It is possible the legal wrangling could last into early this morning. In Lee's case, he was originally scheduled for execution at 4 p.m. Monday, then rescheduled for 4 a.m. after a Supreme Court ruling. He was, however, not put to death until about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

A third execution is set for Friday.

At the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Beth Pottios said six witnesses — three family members, two attorneys and his spiritual adviser — were selected by Purkey to attend the execution.

Witnesses for the victim’s family are also attending. Family members had agreed to speak to the media following the execution.

Witnesses were taken to the secured death chamber building before the 7 p.m. scheduled execution, but were later given a ride back to the less-restricted prison training center for the wait.

Wednesday's legal issues

“This competency issue is a very strong issue on paper,” said Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center. “The Supreme Court has halted executions on this issue in the past. At a minimum, the question of whether Purkey dies is going to go down to the last minute.”

Judge Tanya Chutkan of the district court in Washington did not rule on whether Purkey was competent, but she said the court needed to evaluate the claim.

Chutkan said there was no question Purkey, 68, of Kansas, would suffer “irreparable harm” if he was put to death before his claim could be evaluated.

Repeatedly on Wednesday, a federal judge also denied a request for delay from Dustin Lee Honkin, who is scheduled to be put to death Friday. The judge said he would not delay the Iowa drug kingpin and killer's execution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Purkey's case, the legal question today is not so much his fitness he was convicted in his 2003, when jurors had to decide whether he should be put to death in the kidnapping, rape and killing of 16-year-old Jennifer Long in Kansas City, Missouri.

The legal question revolves on whether he is fit now to be put to death. Purkey’s lawyers argue he clearly isn't. They say he has no understanding of why the government plans to execute him.

While many issues in Purkey’s case have been hashed, rehashed and settled by courts over nearly two decades, “competency is something that is always in flux,” according to Dunham.

In a landmark 1986 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Constitution prohibits executing someone who lacks a reasonable understanding of why he's being executed. It involved the case of Alvin Ford, who was convicted of murder but whose mental health deteriorated behind bars to the point, according to his lawyer, he believed he was pope.

Last week, three mental health organizations urged U.S. Attorney William Barr to commute Purkey's sentence to life in prison without possibility of parole. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America and the Treatment Advocacy Center said executing mentally ailing people like Purkey “constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and does not comport with ‘evolving standards of decency.’”

Glenda Lamont, the mother of the slain teenager, told The Kansas City Star last year she planned to attend Purkey’s execution.

“I don’t want to say that I’m happy,” Lamont said. “At the same time, he is a crazy madman that doesn’t deserve, in my opinion, to be breathing anymore.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign touted the Lee execution in an email blast, saying the president “Ensured Total Justice for the Victims of an Evil Killer” and demanding his political opponent Joe Biden explain why he now opposes capital punishment.

Attorney General William Barr has denied that politics played a role in the decision last year to resume execution. Barr has said the government has an obligation to carry out sentences that are imposed by courts and that the Justice Department owes it to the families of the victims and others in their communities.

-- Writing for the Associated Press were Michael Balsamo and Michael Tarm. Contributing for the Tribune-Star were Lisa Trigg and Mark Fitton. Trigg is a media witness for the execution.