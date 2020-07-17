An execution set for 4 p.m. today remains on track for an Iowa man convicted in the murder of five people in 1993 to protect his drug trafficking operation.
Dustin Lee Honken, 52, will be the third person to die by lethal injection this week at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute following the lifting of a 17-year halt in federal executions.
Honken has been on death row since 2005. The murder victims included two men who were going to testify against him in another case, the girlfriend of one of the informants and her two young daughters.
Family members of the victims have said they would be at the prison to witness the execution.
Honken’s lawyers filed an emergency request to stay the execution Thursday. A judge didn’t immediately rule on the request, which claims the execution protocol is arbitrary and capricious.
On Monday, the government proceeded with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, who had been convicted on murder charges. A series of legal challenges resulted in multiple delays, ending with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that permitted the execution Tuesday morning.
A similar series of delays occurred in the execution of Wesley Ira Purkey, which had been planned for Wednesday afternoon but did not occur until Thursday morning.
A fourth inmate – 45-year-old Keith Dwayne Nelson – is scheduled to die by lethal injection Aug. 28.
The federal prison complex at Terre Haute houses the only federal execution chamber. It was first used in 2001 for the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
Two other federal executions occurred in 2003. The last execution in 2003 was that of Louis Jones for the 1995 kidnapping, rape and murder of a female soldier.
