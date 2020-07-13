The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee —the first federal execution in 17 years -- is on hold this afternoon at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

Everyone is in place as federal officials await word from the courts on whether they can proceed.

A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay just hours before Lee's scheduled execution at 4 p.m. However, the Trump administration immediately appealed to both the appellate and supreme courts asking that the executions move forward.

At the penitentiary, Bureau of Prisons officials continued with preparations in order to move forward should the stay be lifted.

Lee has had access to visitors, has visited with his spiritual adviser and has been allowed to receive mail, prison officials said.

Prison officials said the witnesses for Lee and for the victims’ family have chosen not to make comments to the media following the execution.

Lee’s spiritual advisor, described as an Appalachian pagan minister, was allowed to be with him in the hours leading up to the planned execution. Lee remains in a holding cell at the execution chamber building.

That building includes the execution chamber as well as a medical room and separate witness rooms for victim representatives, inmate representatives and media witnesses.

Lee was convicted in Arkansas in the killing a family of three, including an 8-year-old. The robbery and murders were part of a plot to obtain guns and money to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.

Editor's notes: This story, originally posted at 4:33 p.m., was updated with additional information at 5:50 p.m. This story will be updated.