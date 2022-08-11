As Family Force 5 music played in the background, David Rawls greeted Dixie Elementary students with smiles and high fives as they entered the building for the first day of school Thursday.
“You’re here. We’ve been waiting for you,” he said, encouragingly, to some of the children. “You can do this,” he told another child.
Nearby, Mary Ella Young also welcomed excited students and anxious parents.
Rawls is pastor of Agape Church located across U.S. 41 near the school, and Young heads up a church mentoring group, Agape Kids, that volunteers to work with Dixie Bee children on academic skills.
For the past few years, Agape members have gone to school on the first and last days to ensure an upbeat, positive start to the school year.
The goal is to “welcome them and let them know they are special and we care about them. We want to help them have a great day,” Young said.
On Wednesday, church volunteers made sidewalk chalk drawings with such messages as, “Be kind,” “Have a great day,” and “Just bee you.”
They also provided outdoor music Thursday to set the right tone for a new school year.
At the main entrance, school protection officer Jay Gelinas offered encouraging words to children. “Hello, buddy,” he greeted one student. His goal Thursday was to boost student morale and re-assure parents their children were entering a safe environment, he said.
For Ava Grady, it was the first day of kindergarten, and she was accompanied by parents Sara Blaylock and A.J. Grady. Soon, Ava’s aunt, Adara Grady, and grandmother, Michelle Grady also showed up for that first momentous day of school.
Ava, who wore a shirt that read, “Chase your dreams,” admitted to being a little nervous, but she’s also excited about learning math.
Ava and her aunt, Adara, posed for a picture as they held a sign that read, “Go Ava Go.”
Grandmother Michelle Grady said it was important for her to be there to see Ava off to the start of her K-12 education. “She’s my first grand baby, my only grand baby, and I love her so much. She’s everything to me.”
Reacting to Agape Church’s warm welcome, Michelle Grady commented, “This is great.”
Iesha Lathrop brought her daughter, Aliciana Fairrow, to school for fourth grade. Fairrow attended the school in kindergarten, but the family later moved out of state. This is Aliciana’s first year back to Dixie Bee.
Fairrow was eager to get started.
Mike and Danae Graham accompanied their daughter, Alex, who is in third grade. “This is my first year here without my sister here,” Alex said. Her big sister, Maddie, is now in sixth grade at Honey Creek Middle School.
“I’m a little excited but a little nervous,” said Alex, who’s backpack included the message, “Wait for me.”
“We’re hoping they have a great year,” Mike Graham said. “It is different for all of us” having kids at two different schools.
School principal Mika Cassell directed traffic, helped students out of cars and freely gave hugs and high fives. The first day “is so exciting. It is such a rejuvenation.” Every year is a new beginning, she said.
On the first day, the goal is “to make students feel welcome and comfortable and get them off to a wonderful start. We want them to come in happy and stay happy the rest of the day.”
