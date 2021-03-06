By a split of 2 to 1, Vigo County Democrats on Saturday re-elected attorney Joe Etling as their chairman.
Etling will now begin his 25th year as chair of the county party. He held off a challenge by Martha Crossen, a retired attorney, businesswoman and Terre Haute City Council member.
The vote was 116 to 58 in Etling's favor.
In other races at the four-year reorganizational meeting:
• For vice-chair, Kim Worland defeated Tammy Boland, 105-69. Worland, previously appointed to the post to fill a vacancy, begins her first full, four-year term as vice chair. Attorney Chris Gambill also was a candidate for vice-chair, but the vote in the chair's contest knocked him out of the vice-chair race. By party rules, the chair and vice chair positions must be filled by people of different genders.
• For treasurer, John Wright defeated Kylie Carrithers, 112-62.
• For secretary, Michelle Edwards, Terre Haute city clerk, was unopposed and was elected by acclamation.
The caucus was open to 174 people total, which includes precinct committee persons and vice-committee persons. Turnout of eligible voters, in person or by proxy, was 100 percent.
The caucus at Operating Engineers Local 841 on U.S. 41 just south of Terre Haute ran smoothly. Seating was set up to accommodate social distancing, and mask-wearing was at or near 100 percent.
Paper ballots were delivered to each voter in his or her seat and then collected for counting on-stage at the front of the hall. The event began at 11 a.m. and wrapped up a little after noon. Media was allowed in to watch the caucus.
"It was (a) good" caucus," Etlin said after the meeting. "Most importantly, we had 100% participation, which is a great thing. That's what we're trying to encourage throughout the general electorate, and we're sure glad to see our committee persons and vice-committee persons are 100% participating in this process."
Etling said he was encouraged by the results and would continue to work to get Democrats elected.
Regarding the challenge from Crossen, Etling said, "Anything we can do to get Democrats elected is what we want to do."
"Of course, I would have liked to won," Crossen said after the balloting. "I hope that it (the contested race) does send a signal that there is a need for change in terms of how the party is operating (and) that we can't any longer assume that the most important election in Vigo County is the Democratic party.
"We've got to put our noses down and get to expanding the party, and I hope the fact that there was significant support will help send that message," she said.
Crossen said she'll stay active in the party, in her council post and in non-profit volunteerism, including as co-chair of the local United Way's Strong Neighborhoods Impact Council.
Gambill said he and Crossen knew they had a hill to climb, as the long-term incumbent chairman held some advantages, including that he'd appointed 38 precinct committee persons or vice-committee persons due to vacancies.
Still, Gambill said he was glad the effort was made.
"The only way this party is going to remain competitive is to be welcoming to bring in new people and new ideas to the party," Gambill said. "It's not quite ready for that, but I think it soon will be."
Mark Fitton can be reached at 812-231-4333 or mark.fitton@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.