Engineer excitement: RHIT welcomes Class of 2026 during move-in day

Ellie Goodwin, an incoming freshman at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, represents the third generation of Goodwins to attend the college.
Her dad, Pat Goodwin, is a 1995 civil engineering alumnus, and her late grandfather Max Goodwin was a 1963 physics graduate.
She plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and major in civil engineering.
“I hope she gets a lot better grades than I did,” quipped Pat Goodwin as he and his wife Marti helped their daughter move into Percopo residence hall Friday. “She’s a much more serious student than I ever was.”
Ellie Goodwin, a Terre Haute North Vigo graduate, is Rose-Hulman’s first Hannum Scholar, which goes to graduates of Vigo County high schools and covers a student’s full tuition for four years.
To qualify, students must meet Rose-Hulman’s academic entrance requirements, rank in the top 5% of their graduating class and be accepted into the Noblitt Scholars program.
Ellie said it’s been her goal for many years to attend Rose. “It’s kind of crazy, but I’m actually moving in today,” she said. “I’m excited. I’m a little nervous. But I’m only 15 minutes from home. That’s kind of nice.”
Ellie Goodwin joined more than 600 other first-year students on move-in day at the college Friday.
According to Rose-Hulman, this is the second consecutive year and only third time in school history that the institute has enrolled more than 600 first-year students. Total enrollment is expected to be around 2,150.
“We’re pretty full on campus,” said Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management.
Among the highlights of the incoming class of 2026:
• Students are coming from 42 states and 19 countries outside the United States – both increases from last year.
• The incoming students had standardized math and science test scores for college admission that ranked within the top 5% nationally.
• Nearly one-third of this class is expected to be racially and ethnically diverse.
“With move-in day, there always builds a lot of excitement with the first-year class coming in,” Bear said. Among the things Rose-Hulman is celebrating “is the diversity of the first-year class. It’s both national and international.”
The students come from countries that include Vietnam, South Korea, Italy, China and India.
“We have made an effort to broaden our reach internationally,” Bear said. “That’s important to the learning experience for students, to have a broader spectrum from across the U.S. and the world.”
There’s another welcome change this year.
Last fall, masking was required for indoor settings. That’s no longer the case. “Isn’t it a great feeling?” Bear said. “You can see it right now. People don’t have their masks, they’re stopping, talking and engaging.”
The college wants students to remain vigilant, “but we’re expecting more of a return to normal,” Bear said.
Meanwhile, in Baur-Sames-Bogart residence hall, Katie Kesterson brought her aquarium, complete with three fish, to make her residence hall room feel more like home.
On the wall, she hung humorous pet pictures she described as “artsy but a tacky side of art.” One featured a cow drinking a carton of milk with a straw, while another had ducks with snorkeling gear.
“Anything that makes me laugh,” said the optical engineering major from Indianapolis.
As she begins college at Rose-Hulman, Kesterson says she is “super excited …I never thought I would get this far. There’s just so much the next four years.”
Her goal is to eventually work with lasers at Crane; she hopes to stay in Indiana.
Her roommate, Zoe Mintz, is from South Carolina. Before Mintz’ arrival, she asked about how many coats and blankets she would need to be fully prepared for Indiana winter weather.
Mintz, an electrical engineering major, spent five weeks at Rose-Hulman this summer for an advanced math and physics program.
She hopes to work in the astrophysics industry. “I want to build telescopes or satellites, or something to look at the stars with,” Mintz said.
Rose-Hulman’s new student orientation will continue through Wednesday and classes start Thursday.
