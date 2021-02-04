'Emergency powers' bill could affect local health departments

Legislators revisited a bill intended to limit how Indiana governors respond to crises like COVID-19 Thursday, amending it with a set of new guidelines not included in the original proposal.
Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, authored House Bill 1123 to respond to concerns that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb used executive orders and emergency actions too frequently in response to the pandemic.
Some lawmakers have questioned whether these executive actions are constitutional, arguing that decisions about requiring businesses to close and limit operations and Hoosiers to stay at home should be up to the legislature.
The original bill would have set a pathway for legislators to get involved when Indiana’s governor issues an emergency order, whether during the regular session or a special session.
But Lehman proposed significant changes to it Thursday, asking that new language be included to allow lawmakers to convene in a new type of “emergency session” to respond to major disasters and review emergency orders as they are issued.
The amended bill looks beyond state government as well. New language requires local health departments that want to be more restrictive in public health emergencies than what’s outlined in an executive order to seek approval from local government officials like county commissioners or city councils first. But local health departments don’t need approval to be less restrictive.
Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, dissented, arguing local communities need the option to require more public health restrictions without jumping over hurdles. Pierce said his hometown, Bloomington, needed steeper restrictions to protect the community from super-spreader events risked by the thousands of students attending Indiana University.
“That is what saved our community from just being overwhelmed by this disease,” Pierce said. He continued to reject the amendment, saying, “I’d just hate to see us do something that’s going to inject a lot of political angst into scientific-based decisions.”
Throughout the pandemic, Gov. Holcomb has encouraged local communities to make decisions that work for them, whether those decisions are more or less restrictive than his emergency orders.
HB 1123 now also includes a broad shield for religious gatherings, prohibiting any policies that would limit how many people can go to church and when. Lehman said he believes the First Amendment makes clear that religious gatherings are totally protected by the U.S. Constitution and therefore can’t be limited like other public spaces.
“What I want to be clear about is the Constitution doesn’t direct who can or can’t go into a retail store,” Lehman said. “But the Constitution does clearly state I have a right to my freedom of worship.”
The bill now moves to the full House for consideration early next week.
Erica Irish is the 2021 Russell Pulliam student editor for TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.
