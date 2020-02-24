The Vigo County Election Board is to meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Terre Haute City Hall Courtroom, at which time the board will take up challenges to two the filings of two Democratic candidates in the May 5 primary.
The challenges are to Pat Goodwin, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners, and to Steve Ellis, a candidate for the District 3 seat on the Vigo County Board of Commissioners
Thursday, Feb. 27, is the deadline for a board decision on the challenges.
Goodwin has been challenged by Terre Haute resident Hobert Roberts, who claims Goodwin is not a Democrat.
Ellis has been challenged by Terre Haute resident Max D. Hasler. He is challenging Ellis's "use of business name "Top Gun(s)" as a nickname on the ballot, arguing it is not Ellis' actual nickname.
Goodwin, who ran as independent in the 2019 mayoral race and narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Mayor Duke Bennett, argues he meets the requirements of a Democratic candidate and maintains the challenge is a political attack.
Ellis says while some people recognize him when they see him or a photo, they don't always know him by name but some people do call him "Top Guns," which is the name of the large gun store, shooting range and firearms training center off U.S. 41 and Seventh Street that he owns and operates.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.