This AP interactive state map below of early U.S. voting totals for 2020 shows a percentage of total early votes compared to the 2016 election. Early voting numbers are as of 2:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
featured
Election 2020: Early voting state-by-state map
- Tribune-Star staff report
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Top musician, TH native Corenflos dies at 56
- Terre Haute airport lands a new cafe
- Almost Red Alert: Vigo County warned of rise in COVID-19 cases
- Veteran sportswriter Tom Reck passes at 82
- Indiana falters in nursing home oversight
- Few masks on display at The Walk
- Cicero man arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with teenager
- ESCAPE: Putnamville inmate walks away from facility
- Terre Haute a home for semi-pro hoops team?
- Vigo Schools show increase in COVID cases and those in quarantine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.