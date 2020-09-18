Starting Sept. 28, students at eight Vigo County School Corp. elementary schools who have chosen in-person instruction will begin attending school five days a week, district officials announced today.
Those schools are Deming, Franklin, Hoosier Prairie, Lost Creek, Riley, Sugar Grove, Terre Town and West Vigo Elementary.
The other 10 elementary schools, as well as middle and high schools, will continue on the A/B model for in-person instruction, and Sept. 28 will be an "A" day.
Officials say it's the first step in a "conservative plan" to return elementary school students across the county to their classrooms five days per week.
“We chose these schools because they represent a good mix of small, medium, and large schools as well as rural and urban schools,” said Rob Haworth, superintendent. “Addressing any issues that arise in these schools will guide our next group of elementary schools as we consider their return to five days per week instruction in the future."
This change in model was developed in cooperation with the Vigo County Teachers Association and the COVID-19 Task Force, which includes local doctors, scientists, teachers, parents, and representatives from the Vigo County Health Department and the school district.
Those groups will continue to monitor the plan’s progress.
“We have communicated with our staff that this virus is not over even though we are comfortable with bringing our elementary school students back five days per week,” said Haworth. “We need every adult in our community to mask up, over their nose, and stay accountable.”
The district also will continue to serve students already enrolled in the hybrid and virtual programs.
Haworth said VCSC has continued to see improvement in school district and community metrics as far as COVID-19. "We're starting to perform better in basically every metric that is out there," he said in a news conference.
Adults in the school buildings "continue to be our biggest concern," he said. "Our confidence in the plan is in the fact we are not bringing more adults into the building." The greatest risk with COVID-19 is adult-to-adult transmission.
In explaining why just elementary schools will be going five days a week Sept. 28, Haworth noted that from a global, national and state perspective, data indicates that younger children for the most part "are not demonstrating they are spreaders of the disease." Local data is bearing that out.
"If we have [positive COVID-19] cases, they are involving older children or adults," he said.
The ultimate goal for all grade levels is to attend face-to-face, five days a week, "but we're not going to rush that, Haworth said. "At some point, it's our hope to bring middle school back and high school back full time, face-to-face. We're just not there yet."
