Vigo County government offices are closed to in-person public activity, following Gov. Eric Holcomb's directive for sheltering-in-place, according to the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
Effective Wednesday, Vigo County employees identified as necessary to government functions/operations will work remotely and provide core functions online and by phone.
All public safety functions within Vigo County Government, which include Community Corrections, Jail, 911 Dispatch, Juvenile Center, EMA, Health Department, are in operation.
Call forwarding systems have been implemented. This means that calls to a department may redirect to an employee who is working from home, according to commissioners.
