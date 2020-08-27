Eat in the Streets, a unique dining experience on Wabash Avenue through downtown Terre Haute that was scheduled to begin tomorrow, has been canceled.
In a post on the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page, organizers George Azar and Connie Wrin said they no longer feel comfortable hosting the event.
"As leaders of the downtown business community, we had the best of intentions and hopes for this weekend's "Eat In the Streets" activities, but unfortunately, we no longer feel comfortable moving forward," the statement read.
"We encourage everyone to continue to patronize our downtown restaurants, as this has been a challenging year and we are in need of your support. We thank the City of Terre Haute, Board of Works and Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for their help."
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works this week approved the plans to close sections of Wabash Avenue for Eat in the Streets. The measure was initially approved on a three-week trial basis from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13.
