Students at Eastern Greeen Schools returned to classes as usual today after air quality tests revealed the school is safe.
The schools were closed Friday after three students and two staff members began complaining of upper respiratory problems while being in the middle school library just prior to the end of the school day Thursday.
“Officials have interviewed several staff and students and we are unable to rule out the use of a laminator in an improper ventilated room,” Said Interim Supt. Carrie Milner in a news release issued Sunday . “The air handler was not turned on in the library at that time, which caused very little, or no air movement. The laminator could have released ozone which matched the symptoms. For precautionary reasons, the laminator has been removed. We understand that the community wanted more answers during this incident but we didn’t have the answers to give.”
Milner said a future meeting is planned to debrief and analyze the safety procedures and response tot he incident.
When the problems were reported Thursday, school staff called 911 and sealed off the library by taping the doors off while following school protocol, Milner said. Once Center-Jackson Fire Territory arrived on scene, units donned personal protective equipment and entered the school checking air quality. Nothing was located by fire crews. Fire units then contacted Northern Monroe Fire Territory for their hazmat team to respond. Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Hazardous Material Division also responded to assist with air testing. A series of tests were performed and no hazards were detected.
Greene County Health Department also responded to assist. The Indiana State Department of Health, Indoor Air Section, was contacted and performed air tests on Friday and nothing abnormal was found. On Sunday, the Greene County Health Department and the Indoor Air Section returned to perform another series of tests. Those results were found to be negative as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.