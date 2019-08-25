School officials say they believe they have found the cause of the air quality problem that resulted in the Thursday afternoon closure of he Eastern Greene Middle School campus near Bloomfield and the precautionary closure of Eastern Greene schools on Friday.
Classes will return to their normal schedule on Monday.
Interim Superintendent Carrie Milner in a news release Sunday said the cause appears to be the use of a laminator in an improperly ventilated room.
At the time, the air handler in the middle school library was not turned on, which resulted in very little or no air movement. Milner wrote that the laminator could have released ozone, which might have caused the symptoms reported by the individuals who reported breathing problems.
Two students and three staff members complained of upper respiratory problems while in the middle school library just before end of the school day on Thursday.
All were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and subsequently treated and released.
Local fire agencies, the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office, the Greene County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health all responded after the incident just before 2:50 p.m.
Milner said air quality tests on Friday and on Sunday showed no hazards.
The laminator has been removed as a precautionary measure, Milner said.
Eastern Greene Schools are located east of Bloomfield on Indiana 54.
