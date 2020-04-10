The Easter Bunny will make a socially distanced appearance today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Remnant Church on Haythorne Avenue.
As part of the regular food giveaway for area children, the big, gray, fuzzy bunny will be waving to children in cars and giving out bags of candy.
Pastor Branden Norman said everyone must remain in their vehicles while receiving extra meals, candy, eggs, a coloring kit and other goodies.
“We're just trying to bring hope and the love of God to these children and families,” Norman said of the giveaways with the Easter Bunny theme. The church had to cancel its annual easter egg hunt, which usually reaches a few thousand children.
Norman said the giveaway is blessed with extra meals due to the generosity of Casey's Distribution Center and Covenant Cooperative Ministries.
The church is located off U.S. 41 at 800 E. Haythorne Ave.
