Police are seeking information on early Sunday gunfire that struck a house in the Lincolnshire neighborhood on the city's east side.
No one was injured by the gunfire, said Detective Brad Rumsey, but a house on Salem Place was struck by three bullets.
A neighbor reported hearing gunshots about 3:23 a.m., and police responded quickly to the neighborhood, Rumsey said. Police found bullet casings in the street, but no suspect vehicles were in the area.
"This is highly unusual for this neighborhood," Rumsey said of the gunfire.
The Salem Place homeowner found a bullet hole in a window and another near the garage on the next day, but was unaware of the gunfire when it happened. An inspection of the home's roof revealed a third bullet hole, Rumsey said.
One surveillance video shows a car's headlights on the street at the time of the gunfire, but the video is too dark to show the color or make of the car, he said.
Homeowners in the area are asked to check their home surveillance systems, such as Ring doorbells, for any suspect vehicles from about 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday.
A Facebook message about the incident has been distributed to members of the Lincolnshire/Woodshire Homeowners Association.
Anyone with video or information can call Det. Rumsey at 812-244-2667.
