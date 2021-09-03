A Terre Haute man faces criminal recklessness and other charges in connection with gunfire early Friday in downtown Terre Haute.
Yantre Jermain Edwards, 21, was arrested in a parking lot outside Indiana State University’s Federal Hall at Seventh and Cherry Streets.
About 4:51 a.m., several city police officers were in the area of Seventh and Wabash Avenue when they heard several gunshots nearby. The officers investigated and were at Seventh and Cherry when they heard more gunfire.
Officers found a suspect attempting to leave the area and found he had been firing a gun in the parking lot.
Shell casings were found nearby, police said, and two firearms were seized as evidence.
Officers also saw broken glass and determined a third floor window of Federal Hall was damaged by gunfire. Although a custodian was inside the building when the gunfire occurred, no one was injured.
Officers arrested Edwards in connection with this incident on charges of criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.
Edward is scheduled to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 today. He was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 5:09 a.m.
