Duke Energy today announced $250,000 in grants to fight opioid addiction in Indiana.
Ivy Tech Community College will receive $175,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation to educate and prepare a pipeline of specialists in addiction and mental health to combat the crisis, Duke said in a news release.
Ivy Tech is pairing with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce’s Better Health Wabash Valley initiative to raise awareness of mental health and addiction issues and connect students with health care providers and businesses for work-study programs in addiction and mental health.
Hamilton Center Inc. will receive $75,000 from Duke Energy Foundation for a pilot program to help those with an opioid use disorder who are unemployed or want to remain in the workforce while seeking treatment. Funds will be used for employment assistance and comprehensive treatment.
“This grant is a perfect example of private and public sectors partnering to making a real impact for rural Indiana,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the news release. “Some of our state’s best assets are collaborating to support two of our priorities: skilling up our workforce and tackling the drug epidemic. I look forward to seeing this grant help Hoosiers.”
The grants focus on an 11-county region including Vigo, Clay, Gibson, Greene, Hendricks, Knox, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan and Vermillion counties.
