Duke donates $2,000 to United Way for literacy

Duke Energy Foundation on Friday awarded $2,000 to United Way of the Wabash Valley for its Youth Success Impact Council.
The grant from Duke will be the first step for the council to help the community develop new comprehensive literacy programs aimed at kindergarten through second grade.
These programs will help students in learning reading fundamentals and promote a passion for reading. In conjunction, a process for organizations such as libraries, mentoring programs, after-school care and schools to create and apply for funding for creative programs to strengthen reading skills will be developed later this summer.
“Duke Energy Foundation supports United Way of the Wabash Valley and their innovative and multifaceted approach to community building,” said Rick Burger, district manager for Duke Energy. “Our grant to the Youth Success Council will provide a seed to build stronger literacy programs across the Wabash Valley with the help of United Way. This will be a project that will help our youth for years to come.”
Burger said he hopes the donation will inspire other businesses and individuals to donate to the council.
“Building strong literacy skills during the kindergarten through the second-grade years is critical to long-term student success,” said Dorothy Chambers of the United Way. “When children have a solid reading foundation, it has the potential to open up doors and keep them engaged in learning. We will combine this seed grant with more donor and corporate support to promote that strong foundation for children across the Wabash Valley.”
Two of the Youth Success Impact Council’s strategies are to improve attendance rates and expand literacy support for children in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Chronic absenteeism makes it difficult for students to develop and sustain reading skills, and weak reading skills make schoolwork increasingly difficult and frustrating, which lowers self-confidence and weakens a student’s interest in school,” Chambers said.
“The council’s plan to break this downward spiral is to offer programs that support literacy development and retention.”
United Way Executive Director Richard Payonk said when more students succeed in school and life, it will help toward the United Way’s goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles and into stability.
Asked about the importance of seed money to support projects, Payonk said, “The United Way’s old (fundraising) model become outdated. So a strategic plan was developed about three years ago to take us in a different direction.
“Now, about 15 to 20 percent of the country’s United Ways have adopted this new model that encourages local community leaders to collaborate with local businesses and impact councils to develop ideas that will have both immediate and long term results in eliminating poverty instead of just being known for collecting money.”
