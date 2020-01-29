Dugger Union Community School Corp. has announced that it will close Thursday and Friday due to an excessive number of absences caused by flu-like illness, according to Darin Simpson, junior/senior high principal.
The school will be closed Thursday and Friday, while Monday had previously been scheduled as an ELearning day. Now, Friday also will be an ELearning day.
All activities scheduled for Thursday to Monday are either postponed or cancelled, according to the website.
Also, May 8 will now be an ELearning day to make up for the Thursday, Jan. 30, closure.
