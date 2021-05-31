A driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with critical injuries Saturday after a one-car accident in northern Vigo County, according to John Plasse, Vigo County sheriff.
The driver, a male and Vigo County resident, had been driving south on Indiana 63 when he lost control, went into the median and flipped several times before the vehicle landed on its roof in the northbound lanes.
Two minors in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, Plasse said.
The accident happened about 4 p.m. and the driver was airlifted to Methodist Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.