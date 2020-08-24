Starting this weekend, downtown restaurants and bars can expand seating outdoors onto Wabash Avenue after the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved sections of the street to be closed weekends to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The measure was initially approved on a three-week trial basis from Aug. 28 to Sept. 13, but can be extended by the board.
The board, after a review from the city's engineering department, approved closing Wabash Avenue from Fourth Street to Fifth Street and Sixth Street to Seventh Street with no side streets open to maximize pedestrian safety. The closures would be from 6 a.m. Fridays to 6 a.m. Sundays.
Wabash Avenue from Eighth Street to Ninth Street will remain open for additional parking and increased traffic capacity. Additionally, a drive-through at First Financial Bank can be accessed, with traffic exiting to the west on Wabash Avenue, then moving southbound on Sixth Street, similar to what is done during Blues at the Crossroads. Northbound traffic on Sixth Street would be closed.
"We have rules for those who choose to participate. If you visit a restaurant or bar extended patio, you must remain seated," Connie Wrin told the board and then stated again after the meeting. "You cannot be up and walking around and gathering or congregate. We want to respect social distancing."
Wrin, owner of The Verve, told the board that businesses with liquor permits have to have a barrier.
"It can be a rope and doesn't have to be fencing. They are required to submit their extended patio [plans] to state excise [police], which is approving these during this time throughout the state. The businesses downtown are aware of what they need to do," she told the board.
Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, told the board the Chamber "is talking to Miracle on 7th Street to see if we can use their big barriers, that you fill with water and are more stationary" than wooden saw horse barriers.
Wrin spearheaded a request from some downtown businesses for the outdoor seating.
"For months I have been all over Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, South Carolina and every where I go they are doing this and it seems to work really well," Wrin said after the meeting. "People are sitting at tables and keeping these businesses alive by doing this," Wrin said.
Bloomington has a section of Kirkwood Avenue closed, while Indianapolis has sections closed along Massachusetts Avenue and Fountain Square. Street sections in Broad Ripple are also closed for extended patios.
After the meeting, Wrin said her business revenues are "at 25 percent of sales" compared to prior to the pandemic. "I am just trying to keep my head above water as many of us are, literally. In 20 years of business, I have never experienced anything like this. And I don't have anything to bounce back from. I am sure there will not be a walk for homecoming, the Blues Fest has been canceled and many events for [Indiana State University] have been canceled.
"It is not like I can say, if we can just make it to Blues Fest or to another event. There is nothing. Now, it is if we can just make it until April 2021, which is when I feel like we may have gotten out of this pandemic," Wrin said.
Wrin said businesses are using outdoor patios as a way to try to maintain revenues and can be open through November, possibly later.
"It is nice especially since the weather will start cooling off and kinda of have that festival feeling without it really being a festival. We are not looking at this as an event. It is restaurants and bars having the option to extend their outdoor patio into the street," Wrin said.
