North Ninth Street from Wabash Ave. to Cherry Street will be closed Wednesday at 7 a.m. until April 14 at 5 p.m. for construction activities associated with the downtown convention center.
Free access to breaking news is sponsored by Dorsett Automotive
Downtown street to be closed for two weeks
- Tribune-Star staff report
