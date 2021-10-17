Two people died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Sullivan County.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said dispatch received a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of Indiana 48 and County Road 200 East, about a mile east of Shelburn.
A 16-year-old female, who was the sole occupant of one vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Cottom said early indications are that a 58-year-old man was driving the second vehicle. He also died from injuries received in the crash.
A 56-year-old woman, who police believe was a passenger in the second vehicle, was airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. She appeared in serious but stable condition.
Cottom said the cause of the accident is under investigation.
Sheriff’s investigators called for assistance from an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team to aid in determining what led up to the crash.
Names of the victims will be released at a later time, Cottom said.
Sergeant David Holmes was the primary investigating officer. The Indiana State Police , Sullivan City Police, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Dugger Town Marshal assisted. The Sullivan County coroner was also on scene.
Indiana 48 was closed for about four hours, but has since reopened.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
