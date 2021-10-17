A North Central High School student and a Jasonville man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning east of Shelburn in Sullivan County.
Killed in the crash of one car was driver Mallorie Cochran, 16, a junior at the high school at Farmersburg, Sheriff Clark Cottom in a news release.
Killed in a second vehicle was driver Perry Deschamp, 58, of Jasonville. Injured in the second vehicle was Karla Deschamp, 56, of Jasonville. She remained in serious but stable condition Sunday evening in an Indianapolis hospital, the release stated.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, Cottom said.
Cottom said dispatchers received a 911 call at 10:27 a.m. reporting the crash at the intersection of Indiana 48 and County Road 200 East, about a mile east of Shelburn.
Cochran, who was the sole occupant of one vehicle, died from injuries sustained in the crash, Cottom said.
Sheriff’s investigators called for assistance from an Indiana State Police crash reconstruction team to aid in determining what led up to the crash.
Sgt. David Holmes was the primary investigating officer. The Indiana State Police , Sullivan City Police, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Dugger Town Marshal assisted. The Sullivan County coroner was also on scene.
Indiana 48 was closed for about four hours following the crash.
More information will be released as it becomes available, Cottom said.
