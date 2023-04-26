The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on May 7, which is also a Free Fishing Day.
On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits remain in effect. For public places to fish nearby, go online to on.IN.gov/where2fish.
Free admission provides an opportunity to visit a favorite DNR property or a new site. DNR properties across the state and the facilities they offer can be found online at in.gov/dnr/places-to-go/indiana-dnr-locations/.
