The Vigo County School Corp. updated COVID-19 dashboard shows improved numbers in two major areas: staff and student cases on campus in the last 14 days.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Due to weather-related building closures, no staff availability or student attendance rating is available this week; any rating would not be accurate because of staff and students staying at home early this week due to weather.

However, no schools are of concern at this time, according to a district news release.

There have been 13 student cases on campus in the last 14 days and 6 staff cases. Last week, the district reported 18 student cases in the last 14 days and 9 staff cases in the last 14 days.

The district has 27 schools with nearly 12,600 students learning in person and just over 2,000 employees.

The dashboard also shows VCSC remains at "yellow" for the third straight week in the state's color-coded map.