Details of a Friday night shooting are outlined in a probable cause affidavit filed today in the arrest of a Terre Haute man.
Royss A. Ellis, 40, faces charges of attempted murder as a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony and battery as a class A misdemeanor in connection with the incident at 1314 S. Eighth St.
The court document states witnesses said Ellis showed up at the residence with another unidentified man during a domestic dispute between Ellis' daughter, 20-year-old Briella N. Ellis, and her boyfriend, Joshua A. Ping.
Witnesses told police Royss Ellis told the other man to shoot Ping. The man fired one shot striking Ping in the abdomen.
Witnesses said Ellis then put Ping in a headlock and began punching him. The unidentified man shot Ping again in the lower leg.
Ping told police he pulled out his knife and stabbed Royss to get away from him. That is when Royss Ellis, Briella Ellis and the shooter fled the scene.
Three young boys were inside the home when the first shot was fired, police said, but the boys ran out the back door of the home. The boys reported hearing one or two more gunshots.
Another woman and man inside the residence also witnesses the shooting. They said Royss Ellis was bleeding on his back when he ran from the residence.
Ping told police that prior to the shooting, he had been arguing with Briella Ellis when she began breaking things in the home with a baseball bat, and she attempted to hit him with the bat.
Police found Royss Ellis at Eighth and Washington street with a stab wound. He was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where he was treated and released. He was later booked into the Vigo County Jail.
Briella Ellis was also arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of domestic battery.
Police confirmed today they are still seeking the shooter.
Today, Judge Michael Lewis found probable cause for the arrest of Royss Ellis, and set a hearing for Thursday in Vigo Superior Court 6. Ellis is being held in jail with bond set at $100,000 no 10 percent allowed.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
