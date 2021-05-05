A train derailment in eastern Sullivan County on Wednesday temporarily closed County Road 900 East.
The incident occurred near County Road 350 North on a line that serviced the Landree Coal Mine, Sheriff Clark Cottom said in a news release.
The sheriff's office said the coal cars were not loaded. There were no injuries and no hazardous materials involved.
The county road was closed for about three hours.
The cause of the derailment remains to be determined.
