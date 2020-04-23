Democratic candidate for governor calls for more testing

After he was tested for the coronavirus Thursday at Aria Diagnostics, Indiana Democratic gubernatorial candidate Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, said Indiana should expand testing before reopening the economy.
“I’m not one of the more symptomatic people … but I thought it would be a good idea” to be tested, Myers said Thursday. “We want to make sure that as testing ramps up, it ramps up in all communities throughout the state — not just in the more affluent communities but certainly in urban areas of the state and rural.”
Myers, who is a physician, said that though the state is reported to have over 70,000 tests, just 2,000 Hoosiers are being tested daily. He said the state should test 10,000 people daily and should remove testing barriers, such as shortages of swabs, lack of insurance and poor communication about testing sites.
Myers declined to talk in detail about his "mild" symptoms, saying they were “under control.” He also wouldn’t commit to sharing his test results with the media.
“We’ll do what’s appropriate once the answer comes out,” the candidate for governor said.
While some Hoosiers have called for reopening the economy and some Southern states have loosened restrictions, Myers urged caution in Indiana.
“Those restrictions are very important because that’s causing our curve to be flattened. Unless and until we can ramp up testing … I would hold back on opening up the economy,” Myers said. “Most of the public health experts say you need to have a downswing of at least two weeks before you start taking little steps. We’re not there yet.”
Myers criticized the state for not releasing the names of specific nursing homes with COVID-19 infections and not providing more information on state prisons.
Myers wants Indiana to be the leading state for the production of medical supplies and said he would make it a priority “so that we’re never caught short again” if voters elect him governor in the fall
