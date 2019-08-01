The city's pool at Deming Park in Terre Haute is open again.
Ashley Tyler, director of recreation for the city's parks and rec department, announced the reopening this morning.
The pool was first shut July 25, reopened for a couple of hours on July 26 and then closed again. The department cited chemical problems and said its contractor was coming in to examine the chemical and mechanical filtration systems.
The pool is scheduled to be open daily until Monday, Aug. 5., and then Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 10 to Sept. 1. Regular hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
Deming Pool, first opened in 1962, currently is the only city- or county-run public swimming area.
The county closed its only public swimming beach -- at Ruble Lake in Fowler Park -- earlier than usual this year because it needs to lower the lake's level by 7 feet to start a complete rebuild of The Irishman's Bridge.
The city of Terre Haute and the Vigo County YMCA have reached a deal to reopen the Y's pool at Fairbanks Park, which the Y had closed last fall. However, work is being done and no opening date has been set.
The Vigo County School Corp.'s Aquatic Center does have time set aside for lap swimming. For $5 fee that cover's the districts life-guarding costs, adults have access to lap swimming and a therapy pool with underwater treadmill on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5:45 to 7:15 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.