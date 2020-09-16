A decline in new cases of COVID-19 is being seen in Vigo County, according to local health department information.
Vigo County's case count rose only five cases to 1,693 as of noon today.
Clay County added four new cases while Parke, Vermillion and Sullivan counties each counted one new case of COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The Vigo County Health Department also released graphs showing a breakdown of community spread including cases at the federal prison complex and among local college students.
“These numbers are included in the Vigo County numbers but are not out within our community to spread the virus,” VCHD explains on its Facebook page. “We work with the infectious disease coordinator at the prison and can see from numbers that they are successfully reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Students count in the Vigo County numbers if the students have been here for 30 days or their case can be traced to Vigo County.
“We work very closely with higher education in our area to share information and contact tracing,” the VCHD post said.
The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 624 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 107,809 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 3,247 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 1,261,892 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,254,731 on Tuesday. A total of 1,770,032 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
